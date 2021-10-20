Zach Galifianakis pretends he's a librarian to keep his kids from knowing about The Hangover

"They shall never know of it," the actor jokes. "I'll just deny it."

There's no amount of alcohol in the world that can erase Zach Galifianakis' participation in The Hangover franchise, so he's turned to a more creative solution to keep his young children in the dark about his iconic R-rated role: straight-up fibbing about it.

Speaking to ET at the premiere of his new film Ron's Gone Wrong, the actor, 52, revealed that his two sons have no clue what he actually does for a living. And that's not quite an accident.

"My kids think I'm a librarian somewhere. They don't even know," Galifianakis said. "They think I'm an assistant librarian somewhere."

Galifianakis' shares his personal wolf pack of two boys — ages 4 and 7 — with his wife of nine years, Quinn Lundberg, and they've never let them see any of the three Hangover movies. "They shall never know of it," Galifianakis joked about the raunchy 2009 hit. "I'll just deny it. I'll say, 'I don't know what you're talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.'"

Eventually he'll "get to that point" of showing his kids the movie, but it's "tricky" because "they need to mature a little bit before they see that," he added. "You [want to] protect their innocence as much as possible. They're just children. People used to come up to me and be like, 'Oh, my kids love The Hangover,' and I'm like, 'You're a terrible parent.'"

