See the painting Zach Braff commissioned of Florence Pugh as her Black Widow character

What do you get a big-screen assassin who packs a powerful punch in her Marvel debut? Something beautiful, of course.

Zach Braff turned to Instagram to share the gift he got his girlfriend, Florence Pugh, to celebrate her standout Black Widow performance as Natasha Romanoff's "sister," Yelena. The Scrubs alum commissioned Phil Noto, a comics artist and painter, for a portrait that captures Pugh's dynamism in the role.

"Go see 'Black Widow' this weekend and watch @florencepugh save the world!" Braff captioned his post as he revealed the artwork. (The film, which stars Scarlett Johansson in the title role, hits theaters and Disney+ premier access Friday.)

"I commissioned this painting from the legendary painter and comic book artist @philnoto," Braff added, noting that the writing on the image says "widow" in Russian.

As in the Black Widow film, the portrait finds Yelena donning a white jumpsuit, a forest green vest, and black fingerless gloves, while wielding pistols in each hand.

Braff was clearly quite proud of the actress, also sharing on his Instagram story a snap of her Yelena Funko Pop toy and an cartoony drawing of Pugh in action.

Pugh, who has garnered critical acclaim for her Black Widow performance, reshared the image on her own Instagram story, calling it the "Best Birthday Ever" (although she turned 25 back in January).

Neither Braff nor Pugh offered details about where the artwork is displayed in their house, but here's hoping the actress, who memorably shared cooking tutorials during lockdown, will give us a peek at some point.

Pugh recently opened up about other people paying attention to her private life — namely, her relationship with Braff, 46 — to The Sunday Times, saying their coupling "bugs people" as it's "not who they expected" her to date.

"But it's my life and I'm not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story," she said. "I want to also be a person!"

