Zac Efron and his six-pack go to war in the name of booze in Greatest Beer Run Ever trailer

The actor plays a war veteran who embarks on an outrageous journey in the war dramedy from Green Book director Peter Farrelly.

Zac Efron delivers cold ones to the frontlines of the Vietnam War in the trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

Based on a true story, the Apple TV+ war dramedy tells the story of John "Chick" Donohue (Efron), a U.S. Marine Corps vet who embarks on an outrageous journey: Deliver American soldiers on the frontlines of the Vietnam War their favorite beer to give them a little piece of home. His well-intentioned expedition turns into the adventure of a lifetime when he confronts the realities of the contentious war and his reunion with childhood pals "thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood," per the synopsis.

The film directed by Peter Farrelly (Green Book) also stars Bill Murray, Russell Crowe, Viggo Mortensen, and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis. Greatest Beer Run Ever, out Sep. 30, is based on Donohue and J. T. Molloy's New York Times bestseller of the same name.

"When I met with Zac, what struck me was he was at a very interesting place in his career," Farrelly told PEOPLE. "He said, 'I really want to do something different.' And what he does here, in my eyes, is that." He added of the film, "It resonates today, on a lot of levels. At that time in the United States, the country was as divided as it is today. It had, and [the division] was over Vietnam, and it shows that both sides had a point and I mean, obviously, the war sucked."

The Greatest Beer Run Ever Zac Efron in 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' | Credit: Golf Thanaporn/Apple TV+

"It was a bad war," he continued. "But the soldiers didn't suck. The soldiers were 18-, 19-year-old kids who were patriots and they were doing their duty."

Watch the trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever above.

