Zac Efron to star in Disney+'s Three Men and a Baby remake

Zac Efron is coming back to Disney, but this time he'll be leveling up from basketball games to diaper duty.

EW can confirm that the actor, who first shot to fame as Troy Bolton in Disney's High School Musical films, will appear in Disney+'s Three Men and a Baby remake. The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news on Monday.

Gordon Gray, known for sports films like 2002's The Rookie and this year's The Way Back with Ben Affleck, will produce the movie.

The original Three Men and a Baby, itself a remake of a French film, starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson as bachelors who are forced to change their ways when a baby arrives on their doorstep. The 1987 comedy, directed by Leonard Nimoy, was a huge success and became Disney's first live-action film to make over $100 million domestically. A sequel titled Three Men and a Little Lady came later in 1990.

The new movie is still searching for a director; Will Reichel will pen the script, EW has learned.

Efron recently starred in the Netflix travel docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Last year he was featured in The Beach Bum alongside Matthew McConaughey and played Ted Bundy in the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.