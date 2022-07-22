HSM alum Vanessa Hudgens shared a similar post last month, leaving fans wondering if their favorite teen couple will return to East High.

Zac Efron returns to his High School Musical roots in mysterious new photo: 'Don't you forget about me'

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.

Zac Efron has returned to his High School Musical roots, posting a mysterious photo of himself on Friday outside the film series' East High.

"Don't you… Forget about me ✊🏼," the 34-year-old actor captioned the pic, nodding to another teen classic, 1985's The Breakfast Club, with the quote and his pose.

Excited fans of the HSM movies quickly took over the comments section, and Bart Johnson, who played Efron's onscreen father, also got in on the fun, writing, "Warms coaches ole heart to see this. Welcome home, son. WHAT TEAM!?"

Efron's fellow High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens shared a similar post about a month ago on her Instagram, appearing in a video in which she walked towards the high school before turning around to the camera and flashing a peace sign.

She captioned her post, "Do you remember in kindergarten how you'd meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you're playing like you're best friends because you didn't have to be anything but yourself?"

Efron and Hudgens played couple Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in the three HSM films, which were released between 2006 and 2008, and made the pair household names.

Zac Efron in the original 'High School Musical' Zac Efron in the original 'High School Musical' | Credit: Everett Collection

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the Disney+ show inspired by HSM, is currently gearing up for its season 3 premiere on July 27. Efron and Hudgens haven't yet appeared on it, but their posts have fans crossing their fingers for an upcoming cameo.

Representatives for the show and Efron did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

