Zac Efron is down for a High School Musical reboot: 'My heart's still there'
Would Zac Efron ever return to East High for a High School Musical reboot? Bet on it.
The original High School Musical trilogy may have concluded in 2008, but the franchise has proven that once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat, living on in reunion specials and a Disney+ reboot series. Now Troy Bolton himself is weighing in on whether he might ever return to the franchise, telling E! News that he'd love to go back to East High for a new film.
"Of course, of course," Efron said during an interview for his upcoming thriller Firestarter. "Seriously, having the opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart's still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens."
The original High School Musical launched Efron to stardom, and the actor appeared in all three films as Troy Bolton, the basketball-star-turned-musical-theater-heartthrob. (Did you ever think that maybe he could be both, Dad?!) Over the years Efron has participated in a few HSM reunions, but usually virtually: When cast members Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu, and Monique Coleman reunited for a 10th-anniversary special in 2016, Efron appeared in a pretaped message to fans. And when the stars of both the original HSM and the Disney+ reboot gathered in 2020 for a pandemic singalong of "We're All in This Together," Efron didn't sing, but instead introduced the performance.
Meanwhile, the High School Musical franchise has continued with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+, starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, and Sofia Wylie. (Original cast member Grabeel guest-starred as himself in season 1, while Bleu will do the same in the upcoming third season.)
Up next, Efron is appearing in the Stephen King adaptation Firestarter, which will hit theaters and Peacock on May 13. Here's hoping that if original HSM director Kenny Ortega ever calls him about a reboot, Efron will say yes. After all, he's the kind of guy who means what he says.
Related content:
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|director
|
Comments