Zac Efron is down for a High School Musical reboot: 'My heart's still there'

Would Zac Efron ever return to East High for a High School Musical reboot? Bet on it.

The original High School Musical trilogy may have concluded in 2008, but the franchise has proven that once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat, living on in reunion specials and a Disney+ reboot series. Now Troy Bolton himself is weighing in on whether he might ever return to the franchise, telling E! News that he'd love to go back to East High for a new film.

"Of course, of course," Efron said during an interview for his upcoming thriller Firestarter. "Seriously, having the opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart's still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens."

Zac Efron in the original 'High School Musical' Zac Efron in the original 'High School Musical' | Credit: Everett Collection

Up next, Efron is appearing in the Stephen King adaptation Firestarter, which will hit theaters and Peacock on May 13. Here's hoping that if original HSM director Kenny Ortega ever calls him about a reboot, Efron will say yes. After all, he's the kind of guy who means what he says.

