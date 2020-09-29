Zac Efron to light up new adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter from Blumhouse

Firestarter, published in 1980, follows a father and daughter on the run from a government agency that wants to harness the girl's pyrokinetic abilities (that is, the power to start fires with her mind) as a weapon. The book was previously adapted for the big screen in 1984, with a young Drew Barrymore starring. This remake continues the flood of recent and upcoming King adaptations, from CBS All Access' The Stand miniseries to a feature film version of the author's short story Mr. Harrigan's Phone, also from Blumhouse.