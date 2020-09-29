Zac Efron to light up new adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter from Blumhouse
Things are about to heat up for Zac Efron.
The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor (italics are very important there) will star in a new adaptation of Stephen King's novel Firestarter from Universal and Blumhouse. Scott Teems (of the upcoming Halloween Kills) is penning the script, with Keith Thomas (The Vigil) set to direct. Akiva Goldsman, who was originally announced to be helming the film, will produce alongside Blumhouse founder Jason Blum.
Firestarter, published in 1980, follows a father and daughter on the run from a government agency that wants to harness the girl's pyrokinetic abilities (that is, the power to start fires with her mind) as a weapon. The book was previously adapted for the big screen in 1984, with a young Drew Barrymore starring. This remake continues the flood of recent and upcoming King adaptations, from CBS All Access' The Stand miniseries to a feature film version of the author's short story Mr. Harrigan's Phone, also from Blumhouse.
Efron, meanwhile, was most recently seen in the Netflix docuseries Down to Earth. He is also set to star in an upcoming remake of Three Men and a Baby for Disney+.
