Zac Efron on his Baywatch abs: 'I never want to be in that good of shape again'

Everyone pour one out for Zac Efron's washboard abs from 2017's Baywatch. On Thursday's edition of Hot Ones, Efron said he's had enough of trying to get the perfect six-pack: “I never want to be in that good of shape again," he told the host Sean Evans.

Baywatch starred Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, and Efron as an elite group of lifeguards. The film was based on the '90s TV series of the same name, which featured the likes of David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson doing slow-motion runs along the beach.

Back in 2016, Efron chronicled his intense diet and workout plan that led him to a peak shredded body for the Baywatch shoot. "[Nine] days of absolutely zero carbs & sugar. Only organic grassfed/free range protein and organic leafy greens," Efron tweeted.

Efron was the one the popular hot wings show to promote his new Quibi series Killing Zac Efron, in which he ventures into the jungles of Papa New Guinea to try to fend for himself. The new streaming service Quibi, full of short-form shows featuring the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Efron, is set to launch on Monday.

In December, reports surfaced that Efron had contracted a potentially life-threatening illness on the set of Killing Zac Efron. Efron wrote in an Instagram post shortly thereafter that he was feeling fine just in time for the holidays after getting sick.

Efron told Evans that part of going on these international adventures is getting away from the hectic life of Los Angeles. He admitted that he gets a better night's sleep in the outdoors than he does back at home.

The former High School Musical star also opened up about bonding with fellow star Leonardo DiCaprio. Back in 2008, Efron and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star were caught chatting courtside at a Lakers game. Efron told Evans that DiCaprio later invited Efron to breakfast at his house the next day. "He cooked me breakfast the next day at his house. He cooked waffles and burnt those. Then he made pancakes," he said.

DiCaprio had a mentor moment with Efron when the topic of the overwhelming number of paparazzi that hunt them down came up. DiCaprio told Efron to not worry about it so much, and Efron hit him back with, “Rock on, Leo. Thank you buddy."

