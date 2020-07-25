Yvette Nicole Brown explains how her Avengers: Endgame cameo came to be

Avengers: Endgame type Movie genre Superhero Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Yvette Nicole Brown is still over the moon about her cameo in last year's Avengers: Endgame.

In the scene, the Community star plays a government worker who shares an elevator with Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) when they time travel to 1970 to infiltrate the military base where she works. In a new episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, the actress detailed how the memorable moment came to fruition.

"This came to be because of the great Russo brothers," she said, referring to Endgame helmers and Community executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo. "They give cameos to lots of Community actors and this was my shot and it happened to be in Endgame. Like, come on! When God gives, he gives with both hands."

She further explained that she got the text about the cameo while she was working on the ABC series The Mayor., and naturally, she freaked out about it. "I went down to Atlanta and shot for I think two days, and I'm in one of the biggest, if not the biggest movie of all time. It's ridiculous. It's crazy. I'm a kid from east Cleveland," she said.

For more with Brown, including her thoughts on Evans, also known as her "Twitter boyfriend," check out the clip above, and head over to PeopleTV for her full Couch Surfing episode.

