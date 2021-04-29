Young Rock on Young Rock joins the Rock in Black Adam
Young Rock, meet the Rock, again.
Uli Latukefu, the Australian actor who plays college-aged Dwayne Johnson on NBC's Young Rock, has been cast in New Line and DC's Black Adam, reuniting him with the Old Rock, who's playing the comic book antihero.
After previously appearing in Netflix's Marco Polo and Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, Latukefu was cast as one of three actors playing Johnson during his adolescence on the network comedy. Latukefu portrays Johnson in the early '90s, when he was a member of the Miami Hurricanes' national championship winning football team.
Johnson and Latukefu (whose role is unknown at this time) are joined in Black Adam by Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.
"You know I can't say nothing about Black Adam," Hodge recently told EW. "All I can say is that, yes, I'm absolutely excited. It's going to be a wild ride, and the way things are shaping up already, it's going to be a truly insane movie in the best way possible. For a lot of us this is the biggest movie of our careers, so there's a lot of attention and detail being paid to getting it right and making sure that the audience has, not a movie, [but] a film — a cinematic experience. And there will be no punches pulled here. I think you will be quite surprised, and that's all I can say without getting in trouble."
Black Adam, which recently began production, is slated to hit theaters July 29, 2022.
