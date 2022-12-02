See how young Harrison Ford stacks up to his digitally de-aged counterpart in Indiana Jones 5

No uncanny valley here.

The fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, dubbed The Dial of Destiny, features some scenes with a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford, and the first teaser trailer released on Thursday gave a taste of what fans can expect in that regard.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo starting around the 43-second mark (see the video above), a young Indiana Jones is revealed after a bag covering his face is removed. It's clear that what we're seeing is a flashback, but it's not a scene from one of the earlier films. Digital de-aging effects have had mixed success in other projects, but as you can see from the side-by-side comparison below, the resemblance to the real younger star is pretty striking.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Harrison Ford; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' (1984); Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' | Credit: Lucasfilm (2)

The shot of a young Indy wasn't the only fun bit of nostalgia in the trailer, which features many callbacks to the original films — from the beloved fedora and bullwhip to ancient artifacts, daring stunts, Nazis, and a giant booby-trap ball. There are also some familiar faces, with John Rhys-Davies returning as Sallah, who was last seen in the third film, The Last Crusade.

In addition to Ford and Rhys-Davies, the film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge (as Indy's goddaughter, Helena), Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethan Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen and Holbrook are playing the villainous Voller and his lackey, Klaber, respectively.

Logan helmer James Mangold takes over directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who is executive producing alongside George Lucas. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since 1981, is once again composing the score.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny swings into theaters on June 30, 2023.

