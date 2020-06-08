Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried are haunted in first trailer for You Should Have Left

Kevin Bacon isn't famous for appearing in horror movies, but the actor sure has racked up an impressive list of genre credits, including the original Friday the 13th, Tremors, Flatliners, and Hollow Man. Now, the Footloose star has teamed with Amanda Seyfried for You Should Have Left, which is based on the terrifying novel by Daniel Kehlmann.

In the film, Bacon plays Theo Conroy, a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their 6-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.