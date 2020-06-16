Get spooked with new teasers for You Should Have Left and The Rental

A lot of terrible things are going to happen in a couple of remote houses over the next few weeks thanks to the upcoming respective releases of horror films You Should Have Left and The Rental.

In writer-director David Koepp's You Should Have Left, Kevin Bacon plays Theo Conroy, a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Amanda Seyfried), is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their 6-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.

In The Rental, two brothers, played by Dan Stevens and Jeremy Allen White, rent a house by the sea for the weekend with their partners, respectively portrayed by Alison Brie and Sheila Vand. Do terrible things ensue? Indeed they do, although we won't say more for risk of spoiling matters. The film is the directorial debut of Dave Franco, best known for his starring roles in films such as Now You See Me, Neighbors, and The Disaster Artist.

"I think about how the country is as divided as it has ever been, and no one trusts each other, and yet we trust staying in the home of a stranger, simply because of a few positive reviews online," Franco recently told EW.

You Should Have Left is released on demand Thursday while The Rental is released in select drive-ins, theaters, and on demand July 24.

Watch new teasers for You Should Have Left and The Rental below.