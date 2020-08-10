You Cannot Kill David Arquette trailer shows Scream star risking his life for wrestling glory

In 2010, David Arquette became World Championship Wrestling's World Heavyweight Champion. Although the actor's reign lasted a brief 12 days and was clearly a publicity ploy to help promote the WCW, Arquette's ascendancy left a bad taste in many wrestling fans' mouths. Arquette himself came to regret the stunt and, in particular, the cowardly persona he was convinced to adopt in front of the camera. “I’m not a p---y," he told The Ringer earlier this year. "I’m not a punk. I’m not scared of any of these people. That’s the main thing. I’m not scared of any of those guys.”