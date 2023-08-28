You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is now Adam Sandler's top-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes

Move over, Hustle — there's a new Adam Sandler movie breaking critical records.

The comedian's latest flick, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which premiered on Netflix Friday, is now Sandler's highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes to date. The film boasts a 96% Certified Fresh rating, which means that 96% of all reviews were more favorable than unfavorable.

Idina Menzel and Adam Sandler in 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' Idina Menzel and Adam Sandler in 'You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah' | Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

The comedian's 14-year-old daughter, Sunny Sandler, plays the lead role in the coming-of-age movie, which is based on Fiona Rosenbloom's book of the same name. Her sister Ronnie is played by her actual sister, Sadie Sandler, while their mother Jackie Sandler plays a supporting role in the film. Director Sammi Cohen recently spoke to EW about the family dynamic on the set of the movie.

"I think community and family are such pillars of being a Jewish person, and the Sandlers have this way of really making everyone feel like family and feel at home," Cohen said. "And there's this sense of ease and show up as you are. When you feel like you're around family, you can just be more yourself. And that, I think, elicits funnier jokes and there's less of a filter on everything."

Cohen continued, "Adam is doing everything right. He's producing, he's acting, he's being a dad. The whole family — him, the girls, Jackie — they're all really talented and they are the most hardworking group of people I think I've ever met. And Sadie and Sunny in particular were really interested in the filmmaking.... The cast of kids as a whole, some of them want to be writers and directors, and that was just a fun thing too, to see and help foster that kind of creative itch as well."

Sandler's next project, an animated movie called Leo, is scheduled to hit Netflix later this year. The film also features appearances from Sunny, Sadie, and Jackie Sandler.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.