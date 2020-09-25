She can fly! Yara Shahidi tapped as Tinkerbell for live-action Peter Pan & Wendy

With just a bit of Pixie Dust, the Grown-ish star joins a cast that includes Jude Law as Captain Hook.

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi continues to break ground in the industry by landing the role of Tinkerbell in Disney's live-action Peter Pan & Wendy, EW has learned.

Shahidi is now the first person of color to play the role on screen. Margaret Kerry served as a live-action model used as a reference for the animation of the pixie in Disney's 1953 film. Julia Roberts notably played the character in the live-action Hook opposite Robin Williams, while Ludivine Sagnier played Tink in 2003's Peter Pan.

This also marks a new move by Disney to further diversify its slate of live-action films. Halle Bailey was previously cast as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Shahidi recently appeared at the 2020 virtual Emmy Awards ceremony where she spoke about the importance of representation.

"The stories we tell on TV shape how we see ourselves in others, and how we are seen can many times determine how we are treated," she said. "The dream of television is the freedom to live our full and nuanced lives outside of boxes and assumptions. We continue to strive for a more complete definition of inclusivity."

Deadline was the first to report the news.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly’s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.