Time to think happy thoughts! Black-ish and Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi makes her debut as Tinker Bell in the first trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy, the upcoming live-action film from Disney.

Shahidi hit a major benchmark in representation when she was cast as the first person of color to play Tink, the fairy who can make children fly with the help of some Pixie Dust and happy thoughts. It's the latest example of colorblind casting at Disney following the casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

The Peter Pan & Wendy trailer features a first look at some other notable Neverland characters, including Jude Law's Captain Hook, who makes a menacing entrance to ask, "Where is Peter Pan?"

Peter Pan and Wendy Yara Shahidi debuts as Tinker Bell in 'Peter Pan & Wendy' | Credit: Disney +

Indigenous actress Alyssa Wapanatâhk also pops up as Tiger Lily. In recent years, critics have decried the character's portrayal in the 1953 animated Peter Pan movie as racist for its use of Native American stereotypes.

Peter Pan & Wendy focuses on Wendy Darling, played by actress Ever Anderson. Based on the novel by J.M. Barrie, as well as Disney's animated Peter Pan, it's the story of how a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), the flying Lost Boy who refuses to grow up. With her brothers, Wendy follows Peter and Tink to Neverland.

"In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney's animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure," director and co-writer David Lowery said in a statement. "Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I'm excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective."

Peter Pan and Wendy Jude Law's Captain Hook hunts Peter Pan in 'Peter Pan & Wendy' | Credit: Disney +

Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (House of Cards), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show) also star in Peter Pan & Wendy.

The film will premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform April 28. Watch the trailer above.

