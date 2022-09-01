Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reacts to his comments about Aquaman being 'clown work' with more clownery

Allow Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to clarify his remarks about Aquaman being the work of clowns with… some clownery.

The Emmy-winning actor — known for his roles in film (The Matrix Resurrections, The Trial of Chicago 7) and TV (Watchmen, The Get Down) — recently discussed his preparation process for blockbuster films versus more dramatic fare, comparing his role as David Kane/Black Manta in Aquaman to "clown work."

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Yahya Abdul-Mateen II | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Everything should be about getting to the truth," Abdul-Mateen told Vulture. "But sometimes you got to know which movie or genre you're in. Something like Aquaman, that's clown work. Aquaman is not The Trial of the Chicago 7. You gotta get over yourself."

He elaborated, "In order to survive and to do it well, you have to play that game and then be crafty about when you want to surprise the audience, the director, or yourself with a little bit of, 'Wow, I didn't expect to see a Chekhovian thing or August Wilson and Aquaman, but I did.'"

In response to Variety's tweet about the quote, Abdul-Mateen shared a selfie on Twitter of him wearing a clown nose, saying he was "tempted to clarify" but that "that's no fun."

He added, "Instead, heres a pic of myself on the way to work on Trial of Chicago 7. Spy anything? Aquaman in theaters Dec 2023! #justiceforclowns."

DSC_14382487_D089_a.dng Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in 'Aquaman' | Credit: Jasin Boland/Warner Bros.

Abdul-Mateen, who starred opposite Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in the 2018 DC superhero film, will reprise his role as the supervillain mercenary in the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in theaters December 2023.

Momoa previously confirmed that Ben Affleck would reprise his Batman role for the sequel, and, at the premiere of his Apple TV series See last month, he teased to the Associated Press: "I can't tell you anything about the reunion. He may or may not be in it. And there could be more or less or even more Batmans in it. Who knows."

As for Abdul-Mateen, the clownery will resume for him on Broadway. The actor stars opposite Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins in a stage adaptation of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize–winning play Topdog/Underdog, with previews set to begin Sept. 27 before the show opens Oct. 20 at the Golden Theatre.

