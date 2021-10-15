Abdul-Mateen couldn't wrap his head around how it was going to work. How was he going to replace Laurence Fishburne as the prognosticating paragon of bullet-dodging in the Wachowskis' sci-fi trilogy? The slick inner tour guide with the deep tenor voice who leads Keanu Reeves down the rabbit hole? The man who frees Neo from the simulated reality of the Matrix? Fishburne is, after all, as integral a piece of the puzzle-box franchise as Reeves or Carrie-Anne Moss — both of whom are returning in Resurrections (directed solo by Lana Wachowski). But in 2020, Fishburne mentioned in an interview with New York magazine that he had "not been invited" back for the sequel yet wished the cast well.