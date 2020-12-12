Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joins Jake Gyllenhaal in Michael Bay's Ambulance
Michael Bay's Ambulance just got another passenger.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been cast in the Transformers director's upcoming thriller, EW has learned, joining the previously-announced Jake Gyllenhaal. The film is expected to begin production early next year.
A remake of a 2005 Danish film, Ambulance will reportedly follow two brothers who steal an ambulance with a female paramedic and a patient in critical condition inside. Eiza González (Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw) is on board to play the paramedic.
The project will be Bay's first directorial effort since 2019's 6 Underground, but he has kept busy as a producer, including on the recently-released Songbird, the first major movie inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abdul-Mateen has been busy as well; fresh off an Emmy win for HBO's Watchmen, he appeared in Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, and recently wrapped production on the upcoming Matrix 4. His forthcoming projects also include Nia DaCosta’s buzzy Candyman, whose release has been pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
