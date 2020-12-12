Yahya Abdul-Mateen II joins Jake Gyllenhaal in Michael Bay's Ambulance

Michael Bay's Ambulance just got another passenger.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been cast in the Transformers director's upcoming thriller, EW has learned, joining the previously-announced Jake Gyllenhaal. The film is expected to begin production early next year.

A remake of a 2005 Danish film, Ambulance will reportedly follow two brothers who steal an ambulance with a female paramedic and a patient in critical condition inside. Eiza González (Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw) is on board to play the paramedic.

The project will be Bay's first directorial effort since 2019's 6 Underground, but he has kept busy as a producer, including on the recently-released Songbird, the first major movie inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.