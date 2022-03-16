House of the Devil director Ti West's new film X (out March 18) stars Mia Goth as a character called Maxine, who is menaced by an older couple while shooting a porn movie in rural Texas during the '70s.

"I was a big fan of Ti's for a long time," says the actress. "House of the Devil is one of my favorite horror movies. Even before finishing the script, I knew that this was something I wanted to be a part of."

'X' star Mia Goth talks about her life in horror Mia Goth | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Goth's previous horror credits include director Gore Verbinski's A Cure for Wellness and Luca Guadagnino's remake of Suspiria and the actress has not one but two upcoming films of interest to genre fans. West announced at SXSW that he and Goth secretly shot a prequel to X and the actress will also appear in Brandon Cronenberg's new film Infinity Pool about an all-inclusive resort with something dangerous outside the main gates.

"I can't really speak on that, but that's a wild film," says Goth of the latter. "It's a wild wild film. I'm very curious to see how that comes out. It's different for sure."

Goth talks about her life in horror below.

The Survivalist (2015)

MIA GOTH: That's one of my favorite movies that I've done. I loved that film, partly because the set-up is what my favorite kind of movies consist of, where really it's just three people in a room and the film follows them as people. That was my second movie that I did, after Nymphomaniac, and it was a very different experience, just in terms of what was required of me. It was really my first experience of being on set every day and taking a character from the start of the script to the end and I learned a lot.

A Cure for Wellness (2016)

MG: [I remember] how big that film was. I'd never been on a set of that scale. I remember Gore Verbinksi being like, 'Oh, this is our little movie.' I'm like, little? For you!' But that was an incredible experience as well and very all-encompassing. We were in Germany for six months and we did a whole Germany road trip and went all around and we really bonded. It was a lot of fun.

Marrowbone (2017)

MG: I loved that movie too. That was the first time I'd worked with younger actors, actually, more my age. I wanted that experience and I got that with them and I'm still very close to all of those actors and the director (Sergio G. Sánchez). We shot that in a little town in northern Spain over the summer and we really did become a little family. I've been incredibly fortunate. I really do have a great time on all my sets and that was no exception.

Suspiria (2018)

MG: [My abiding memory is] probably working with Luca and just learning so much working with him and how visual he is and how in control he is of his vision as well. He was just so good at creating all of these worlds. There's so much to speak of. That film means so much to me.

Watch the trailer for X below.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.