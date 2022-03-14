Scream, Studio 666, and X star Jenna Ortega talks about her life in horror

How did onetime Disney Channel star Jenna Ortega wind up in House of the Devil director Ti West's new film X (out March 18), about a porn movie shoot in rural Texas goes horribly awry? With great enthusiasm. "I'm a huge fan of Ti West actually," says Ortega, whose X costars include Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, and Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi). "The House of the Devil is one of my favorites. I remember before I officially booked the job having a conversation with him. I had never talked to a director so dedicated and passionate and prepared about their project."

In fact, Ortega is no stranger to the terror tale genre. The actress talks about her life in horror below.

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

"That was actually one of the first jobs I had ever done. I had to have been, like, 10 or 11. It was my first horror set. That was pretty exciting because I was working with James Wan who seemed to be doing every horror film at the time that was performing successfully at the box office. At that time in my career, though, I was just happy to be there. I remember that my character had the ability to see ghosts, just because she was so young, so I remember feeling very special. I got to hold an Annabelle-looking doll. We didn't know what they had planned for the next film, but the way that the script was set up, it seemed like they were going to use our story for upcoming jobs. Little did I know that they would do a prequel next! But at the time I just couldn't believe that I was on a real movie set and I got to see ghosts."

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)

"That was so much fun. McG [the film's director] is such a delight to work with. He just knew how to have a good time. It was exciting to come to work every day because you never knew what line he wanted you to improvise or where certain takes would go. The cast was really really sweet. I made some lifelong friends from that job."

Scream (2022)

"So nerve-wracking, but probably the most magical experience I've ever had on a set, just because of the cast. Same thing. I still talk to all of them every week. We're in constant communication. I've never felt so loved and supported during a project. To be such a fan of the franchise prior, and to be able to interact with Ghostface yourself, was just an incredible experience. I feel very lucky."

Studio 666 (2022)

"So cool. I had been a massive fan of the Foo Fighters and I remember when I got the email, I was actually shooting The Fallout for HBO Max and [my representatives] said, "Hey, this just came in, and we don't know if you're interested in this, and we're more than happy to pass." I was like, "No way!" I talked to the Fallout production and they actually gave me a week off in between shooting so that I could go and shoot Studio 666, which is so cool of them. But, yeah, I got to meet everybody. I got to do the screaming, crying, thing, and I got to listen to disco every morning with Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins and Pat Smear, and it was a dream."

X (2022)

"I play this character named Lorraine, who's a conservative southern Christian girl who's thrown into an adult film production and it's kind of jarring and exciting for her. They rent out this farmhouse to shoot an adult film for the weekend. Everybody is going into this with really high hopes, and the older couple they rented it from is maybe not the most inviting, and maybe a little bit too curious about what's going on. [The script was] the most outrageous thing I've ever read.

"Scott Mescudi, I mean, I was a huge fan of his music and I tried not to make a big deal about that. But [he is] one of the nicest people. Also, I'd never seen him act before, so I was pleasantly surprised. He plays a real badass character."

X creeps into theaters March 18.

