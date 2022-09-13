Mia Goth to reprise role of adult actress Maxine Minx from horror movie X in sequel MaXXXine
Director Ti West has announced that he will direct a sequel to his '70s-set horror movie X, which was released earlier this year and concerns a porn film shoot that goes violently and fatally awry. The new movie is to be called MaXXXine and will find Mia Goth reprising the role of Maxine Minx, one of the adult actresses in X. Set after the events of X, the film follows Maxine's search for fame as an actress in '80's Los Angeles.
West made the announcement at the Toronto Film Festival screening of his X prequel Pearl (out Sept. 16), which is set in 1918 and stars Goth as the younger version of the killer she also portrayed in X. The director also showed a teaser for MaXXXine at the TIFF screening.
Although X and Pearl were shot back-to-back in New Zealand, West had kept the existence of the latter film a secret until X premiered at this years SXSW Festival. The director's previous credits include 2009's House of the Devil and 2011's The Innkeepers. Like X and Pearl, MaXXXine will be produced by A24.
West had previously spoken about wanting to make a third movie set in the X universe. Last week, the director told EW that, in an ideal world, he would have shot all three films back-to-back.
"If I'd had the forethought ahead of time, and I could have written three in a row, we probably would have done it," he said. "Unfortunately, I'm a bit of a slacker and I could only come up with two."
Watch the teaser for MaXXXine below.
Related content:
- Sex! Satan! Slow burn horror!: EW's guide to the films of X director Ti West
- Director Ti West on the locations of X
- An adult film shoot goes terrifyingly wrong in trailer for horror movie X
- Scream star Jenna Ortega says the script for SXSW horror film X was 'the most outrageous thing I'd ever read'
- Suspiria and X star Mia Goth on her work in horror films
Comments