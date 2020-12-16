Get lost in the trailer for the new Wrong Turn movie

Much like the franchise's clan of backwoods-dwelling maniacs, the Wrong Turn franchise has proven remarkably resilient since the Eliza Dushku-starring first film was released back in 2003. In the years since, there have been an impressive five sequels, including director Joe Lynch's much-loved and deliciously deranged 2007 film Wrong Turn 2: Dead End.

The seventh Wrong Turn movie, a "reimagining" of the franchise titled simply Wrong Turn, stars Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee, Daisy Head, Tim DeZarn, and Matthew Modine.

In the latest installment, Vega plays Jen, who sets out to hike the Appalachian Trail with a group of friends. Despite warnings to stick to the trail, the hikers stray off course — and cross into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. Suddenly under siege, Jen and her friends seem headed to the point of no return, unless Jen’s father (Matthew Modine) can reach them in time.

Wrong Turn is directed by Mike P. Nelson and written by franchise creator Alan B. McElroy. The production is distributed by Saban Films.

The film will premiere in theaters for one night only Jan. 26, 2021. Tickets for the premiere event will be available at Fathom Events and at movie theater box offices starting Jan. 8. If you attend, please remember to wear a mask — and not one made from human skin!

Exclusively watch the trailer for the new Wrong Turn above.

Video courtesy of Saban Films.

