Lynch planned on starting his film with one of the contestants being axed in half vertically in an attempt to top Schmidt's killing of Chriqui's character. "I needed to show the horror fans that we were not f---ing around," says the director. Lynch tried to convince Dushku to return and portray the film's first victim. "You had all these reality shows that were using [celebrities] like The Surreal Life and Celebrity Rehab," Lynch says. "My pitch was [for] Eliza Dushku to play herself. Her agents' concern was, 'Are you making fun of our client?' I'm like, 'Not at all. If anything, this is an homage to the work that she did in [the first] one.' "