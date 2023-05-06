The 20 worst video game adaptations, ranked

20. Super Mario Bros. (1993)

Easily one of the most polarizing films on this list, 1993's Super Mario Bros. is, depending on who you ask, either the best or worst video game movie of all time. The reality is that it sits somewhere in between, being a film that was derided with such a ferocity upon its release that it was basically primed for cult status.

On the plus side, the movie's genuine oddness and sci-fi edge helps it stand out from its contemporaries. Its subterranean, punk-inspired world was clearly crafted with care by directors Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel, even if its story of plumbers tasked with saving a princess from the spiky-headed tyrant of a parallel universe doesn't make a lick of sense.

On the other hand, it felt like a far cry from the video game series in both tone and style — and that pissed off a lot of gamers. Yoshi, a friendly dinosaur companion in the game, is changed from a chubby-cheeked lizard into a raptor. The villainous goombas, meanwhile, are now massive, fanged brutes with tiny reptile heads. EW bashed the film back in '93, calling its setting "Blade Runner as imagined by a 2-year-old."

But, if watched with an open mind, the movie has a demented appeal. Just don't go into it thinking you're going to see a recreation of the classic Nintendo game. Instead, imagine someone threw a Super Mario Bros. Nintendo cartridge, a VHS copy of Ghostbusters, some magic mushrooms, and a Komodo dragon into the molecular transporter in The Fly and you're watching the abomination that came stumbling out.