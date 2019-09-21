10 of the worst 'sexy' movie and TV Halloween costumes

With Halloween coming up fast, we hope you’ve at least started thinking about your costume — if only because we also hope you don’t end up with one of these. “Sexy” Halloween costumes are nothing new, but they’ve been getting completely out of control over the last few years. Scroll through for a sampling of some of the worst. (Spoiler alert: Many involve a kid-friendly property turned into an unholy abomination.)
Mister Rogers
Just in time for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood! What’s sexier than learning about sharing, manners, and the Neighborhood of Make-Believe?
Hannibal Lecter
The Silence of the Lambs remains an all-time great horror film, but talking about how much you want to eat someone’s liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti might not be the best way to start a flirtatious conversation.
Edward Scissorhands
Do you really want to try getting frisky with those hands?
Deadpool
This one isn’t actually horrible, but it is lazy. How to make Deadpool‘s full-body suit sexy, you ask? Just cut off the legs! Simple as that!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
What, may we ask, is sexy about turtles? Actually, please don’t answer that.
Woody and Buzz (Toy Story)
This is just absurd. Anyone out there who finds Woody or Buzz Lightyear — or any Toy Story character — sexy, we don’t judge, but we have a few questions.
Chucky
Okay, if Buzz and Woody aren’t sexy, do you really think the doll that traumatized countless children (and adults) in the Child’s Play movies is sexy? At least Buzz and Woody never tried to kill anyone.
The Handmaid's Tale
Ah yes, nothing makes a better “sexy” costume than the regalia of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s titular handmaids, who are forced to bear children for their male masters. (Yandy.com, which is responsible for most of these entries, actually pulled this costume after substantial backlash.)
Beetlejuice
What is it with people trying to make Tim Burton movies’ least sexy characters into sexy costumes? Just give it until next year for the sexy Penguin from Batman Returns.
Sesame Street characters
Yandy was forced to pull these costumes from the market, too, after Sesame Workshop, the company behind Sesame Street, slammed them with a cease-and-desist letter. (Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Oscar the Grouch were also options.) Look, if you really want to see what sexy Sesame Street looks like — but in a good way — just go see Avenue Q next time it’s touring.