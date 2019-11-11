Last Christmas is finally here (a solid month and a half before actual Christmas, but that’s neither here nor there) and with it comes a massive plot twist that changes the entire movie — and not for the better.

Major spoiler alert! Near the end of the Paul Feig film (which is more romantic drama than rom-com, despite what the trailers and posters promise), Kate (Emilia Clarke) realizes her manic pixie dream guy boyfriend Tom (Henry Golding) is… a ghost! And he’s not just any ghost: He’s the spirit of the organ donor who died last Christmas, giving Kate the heart transplant she needed to stay alive.

Because last Christmas, he gave her his heart. Get it? Ugh.

This is hardly the first movie to disappoint with a lackluster, ridiculous, or downright dumb third act plot twist. Click through the gallery to check out EW’s picks for the worst movie plot twists in addition to Last Christmas.

And this should go without saying but again: Spoiler alert! Spoiler alert! Spoiler Alert! We’re talking specifics on all these movies and their massive twist endings, so click with care…