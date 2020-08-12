Charlie Plummer gets romantic advice from hallucinations in Words on Bathroom Walls clip
Romantic-drama costars Andy Garcia, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb, and Beth Grant,
The coming-of-age romantic-drama Words on Bathroom Walls stars Charlie Plummer as Adam, who appears to be your typical young adult, excited about a future pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness that he keeps secret at his new school. Living in constant fear of being exposed, Adam finds a connection with Maya (Taylor Russell), an outspoken and fiercely intelligent girl who inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. With the love and support of his newfound romance and family, Adam is hopeful for the very first time that he can see the light and triumph over the challenges that lie ahead.
Words on Bathroom Walls is directed by Thor Freudenthal and written by Nick Navela, based on Julia Walton’s novel of the same name. The film also stars Andy Garcia, AnnaSophia Robb, Beth Grant, Devon Bostick, Lobo Sebastian, with Molly Parker and Walton Goggins.
LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions will release Words on Bathroom Walls in theaters Aug. 21.
Exclusively watch a clip from the film above.
