Charlie Plummer gets romantic advice from hallucinations in Words on Bathroom Walls clip

The coming-of-age romantic-drama Words on Bathroom Walls stars Charlie Plummer as Adam, who appears to be your typical young adult, excited about a future pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness that he keeps secret at his new school. Living in constant fear of being exposed, Adam finds a connection with Maya (Taylor Russell), an outspoken and fiercely intelligent girl who inspires him to open his heart and not be defined by his condition. With the love and support of his newfound romance and family, Adam is hopeful for the very first time that he can see the light and triumph over the challenges that lie ahead.