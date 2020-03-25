Woody Allen claims Timothée Chalamet denounced him to win an Oscar

Call Me by Your Name type Movie

According to Woody Allen's new memoir, Timothée Chalamet didn't want his work with the controversial filmmaker to rain on his 2018 Oscars parade.

In a passage from Allen's book Apropos of Nothing, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker — who's long denied accusations that he molested former partner Mia Farrow's adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow — says the 24-year-old star of his most recent movie A Rainy Day in New York publicly denounced him after production ended in a bid to boost his chances at winning an Oscar for his performance in Luca Guadagnino's 2017 drama Call Me by Your Name.

"All three leads in Rainy Day were excellent and a pleasure to work with," Allen said of Chalamet and costars Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez, who appeared in the film (also starring Jude Law, Diego Luna, and Liev Schreiber) about a college student's romantic escapades in Manhattan. "Timothée afterward publicly stated he regretted working with me and was giving the money to charity, but he swore to my sister he needed to do that as he was up for an Oscar for Call Me by Your Name, and he and his agent felt he had a better chance of winning if he denounced me, so he did."

It should be noted that Chalamet's Oscar nomination for Call Me by Your Name was announced on Jan. 23, 2018 — eight days after he'd already declared that he would donate his Rainy Day in New York salary to Time's Up, The LGBT Center in New York City, and RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network). The Call Me by Your Name star ultimately lost Best Actor to Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour. (EW has reached out to representatives for Chalamet.)

In addition to Chalamet, Rainy Day actress Rebecca Hall donated her earnings from the film to Time's Up as well, while Gomez reportedly made a significant donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that "far exceeded her salary for the film," a source close to the performer told PEOPLE.

"Anyhow, I didn't regret working with him," Allen continued of Chalamet in the book, "and I'm not giving any of my money back."

Speaking of the film's leading women, Allen added: "Selena was adorable. She had all the hard stuff to do, and she knocked it off beautifully. Elle is simply a great natural talent like [Diane] Keaton. When reporters pressured her, trying hard to get her to say she regretted working with me, she told them she wasn't even born when the allegation was made and has no opinion. An honest reply."

The 84-year-old also admitted that, unless an American distributor acquires the project, the film will not be seen in the United States despite being "quite successful" across its international theatrical run. He ultimately sued the project's original distributor, Amazon, for $68 million after it terminated his four-picture deal and scrapped Rainy Day's release over Dylan's allegations, though the suit was eventually settled.

Allen also stressed that the ordeal with Rainy Day made his next movie, tentatively titled Rifkin's Festival, "hard to cast" after various performers refused to work with him in the wake of ongoing accusations.

"I still can't figure out how they could be so utterly convinced," he wrote, explaining that others told him privately that he'd gotten a raw deal in the press. "Their gesture might've been meaningful if indeed I were guilty of something, but since I was not, they were just persecuting an innocent man and helping to confirm Dylan's implanted memory."

Related content: