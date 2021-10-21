California theme park announces new Wonder Woman Flight of Courage roller coaster on DC Comics' official Wonder Woman Day in celebration of the superhero's 80th anniversary.

Six Flags Magic Mountain has lassoed a DC Comics icon for a new roller coaster joining its impressive lineup of thrill rides.

The California-based park announced Thursday it will open Wonder Woman Flight of Courage as the world's tallest, fastest single-rail roller coaster in the summer of 2022. Magic Mountain's 20th overall roller coaster, Flight of Courage will take riders up to 131 feet in the air over 3,300 feet of track, with riders experiencing three inversions at speeds approaching 60 miles per hour during the ride. Its entrance plaza will feature Greek architecture and tropical landscaping, and guests will be immersed in the story of Wonder Woman's life and the tale of how she obtained her super powers as they wait to board.

Made by the Idaho-based Rocky Mountain Construction — the company behind several wood-to-steel coaster re-tracking projects at Six Flags parks around the world — Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will be located in the DC Universe section of the park atop the site formerly occupied by a short-lived Green Lantern ride. The addition joins the park's already robust roster of DC-themed attractions, including Superman: Escape From Krypton, Riddler's Revenge, and Batman: The Ride. A new, innovative restaurant and bar experience and more retail locations with exclusive DC merchandise are also heading to the park alongside the new ride.

News of Six Flags Magic Mountain's new coaster falls on DC Comics' official Wonder Woman Day, which celebrates the 80th anniversary of the superhero's debut.

Though it is the latest DC-based attraction joining the Six Flags family, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage is not the first to use Wonder Woman's likeness. Six Flags Fiesta Texas opened its single-rail, multi-inversion Wonder Woman Golden Lasso coaster in May 2018, while Six Flags Mexico debuted its free-spinning Wonder Woman ride the following month.

Two other Wonder Woman rides operate at park properties in the United States, both named Wonder Woman Lass of Truth: A 24-story extreme swing at Six Flags America in Maryland, and a giant pendulum-style attraction at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

Since her 1942 debut, Wonder Woman has become one of the most popular characters in DC history, regularly appearing in comics, animated media projects, video games, and more. Director Patty Jenkins recently helmed two live-action feature films following the heroine: 2017's Wonder Woman and its 2020 sequel Wonder Woman 1984 — which collectively grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

See concept art and a preview video for the Wonder Woman Flight of Courage coaster heading to Six Flags Magic Mountain in 2022 above.

