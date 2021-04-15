Gal Gadot says Princess Diana inspired her performance as Wonder Woman

The actress was moved by the late Princess of Wales' compassion when she watched a documentary about her life.

Turns out Diana Prince is a little more Princess Diana than we knew.

During an interview with Vanity Fair as part of an inaugural pre-Oscars virtual event, Gal Gadot shared that her performance as Wonder Woman was inspired in part by the late Princess Diana.

"I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana... and there was a part where they say that she was full of compassion and she always cared for the people," said Gadot during the Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live! event. "And that was like, ding, ding, ding, ding. That should be the Wonder Woman that we have."

Wonder Woman 1984; Princess Diana Credit: Clay Enos/Warner Bros.; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana was married to Prince Charles from 1981 to 1986, when they divorced. She's the mother to Prince William and Prince Harry and tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi. The late princess was seen by many as a style icon and is remembered for her activism.

Gadot first portrayed Wonder Woman, whose real name is coincidentally Diana Prince, in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, before going on to Wonder Woman and later Justice League. Her most recent outing as Diana Prince came in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 as well as Zack's Snyder's Justice League.

During the interview with Vanity Fair, Gadot also said that in order to make Wonder Woman relatable she made sure to "show her vulnerabilities and heart."