Breaking down the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer: Cheetah, Steve Trevor, and mall madness

Everyone's favorite lasso-wielding Amazonian is back. Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 on Sunday, giving us our first look at Patty Jenkins' superhero sequel before it hits theaters June 5, 2020. Gal Gadot once again stars as Wonder Woman herself, and the film follows Diana as she faces down new foes in — you guessed it — 1984.

Here, we break down some of the biggest reveals and key moments from the first trailer.