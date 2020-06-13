Wonder Woman 1984 release date pushed back (again!): Gal Gadot reacts

Wonder Woman 1984 type Movie genre Superhero

Wonder Woman is on the move again.

Warner Bros. has pushed the superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 to a later date.

The film's release is being bumped from Aug. 14 to Oct. 2, 2020.

The eagerly anticipated DC Comics title directed by Patty Jenkins with Gal Gadot reprising her starring role as Diana Prince has had quite a unique journey to the big screen.

WW1984 was originally announced for release on Dec. 13, 2019. Then it was moved up to Nov. 1, 2019. Then it was pushed back to June 5, 2020 (with producer Charles Roven explaining the film had a rushed pre and post-production and could use the extra time). Then in March, with the coronavirus pandemic closing theaters, the movie was delayed until Aug. 14.

That date looked solid as the U.S. had started to reopen in recent weeks. But with COVID-19 cases on the rise in many states, including California, the film has been moved yet again.

Gadot reacted to the move with characteristic optimism: "The new release date for WW84 is 10.2.20. Wow,it's finally happening, & I couldn’t be more excited! To all the fans that stuck w/ us through this time, thank u so much! We couldn't have done this w/o you.I'm so excited for you to get to see this #WW84, it will be worth the wait."

Jenkins also shared a message following the announcement. "Wish we were sharing our film yesterday but there are more important things going on in our world we'd rather you focus on for now," she wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to our fans for being so great, by our sides. Can’t WAIT for you to see it! Sending love and healing to the world. See you October 2nd!!"

WW1984 also stars Chris Pine (reprising his role as Steve Trevor), along with newcomers Kristen Wiig (as archeologist Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah) and Pedro Pascal (as media entrepreneur Maxwell Lord).

The push comes on the heels of another Warner Bros. tentpole title, Christopher Nolan's thriller Tenet, being nudged back slightly from July 17 to July 31.

