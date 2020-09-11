Wonder Woman 1984 delayed again, gets Christmas Day release

Following Tenet's release in theaters earlier this month, Warner Bros. decided to bump its superhero blockbuster again.

Wonder Woman 1984 has officially been delayed again amid the on-going global pandemic.

After reports surfaced earlier this week, suggesting Warner Bros. was prepping to bump the superhero blockbuster a bit further than planned, the studio formally announced the latest shift on Friday. The film, once scheduled for Oct. 2, is now set to open in theaters Christmas Day.

"First and foremost let me say how much Gal [Gadot] and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for WW84 couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie," director Patty Jenkins said in a statement. "Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!"

Tenet was one of the first big studio films — and the first for Warner Bros. — to be released in theaters, which began the first phase of reopening plans in the U.S. as the country continues to grapple with COVID-19. The film was tracking for a larger international release versus domestically as other countries have handled the pandemic differently than the U.S. As a result, the Christopher Nolan time-bending spy thriller opened first overseas, earning $53 million, then released domestically on Sept. 3 and earned just over $20 million.

Unlike Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 is tracking to earn much of its global box office from domestic earnings (about 50 percent). Jenkins and her cast became a large presence during the virtual DC FanDome event in August.

With less movies in the marketplace come the holidays, and potentially more markets open by then, Warner Bros. is hoping to get as many eyes on the movie as possible. However, the move also means that there won't be any big studio releases in theaters until November. Black Widow is currently set for Nov. 6 and No Time to Die is set for Nov. 20. This move won't affect Dune's release on Dec. 18 — at least, not yet. Things could change depending on how the situation with theaters and the pandemic at large shakes out.

Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince, who's now living in Washington, D.C. in the '80s and working at the Smithsonian. Kristen Wiig plays Wonder Woman's iconic comic-book nemesis, Cheetah, while Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor and Pedro Pascal plays villain Maxwell Lord.

“Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love,” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, said. “We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

