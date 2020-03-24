Wonder Woman 1984 release date pushed back due to coronavirus

Image zoom Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 type Movie genre Superhero

The eagerly anticipated Wonder Woman sequel is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros. has decided to push back the release date of Wonder Woman 1984 from June 5 to Aug. 14, EW has confirmed.

The studio has also indefinitely delayed the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights and the animated Scooby-Doo movie Scoob.

"We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema," Wonder Woman 1984 director Jenkins said in a statement. "In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then."

The move comes on the heels of cinemas being closing around the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as studios pushing back their spring and early summer tentpole films — including Marvel's own female superhero 2020 tentpole Black Widow, which was supposed to be released April 24 and has instead been delayed indefinitely. Other delayed films include Mulan, No Time to Die, F9, and A Quiet Place Part II.

Wonder Woman 1984 reunites Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Chris Pine as her World War I-era love interest Steve Trevor in an all-new '80s-set adventure following up 2017's breakout hit. The film also brings on board Kristin Wigg as archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as media entrepreneur Maxwell "Max" Lord. Read exclusive details about the film in EW's recent cover story going behind the scenes of Wonder Woman 1984.

Miranda also released the following statement about the delay of In the Heights:

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: