The Woman in the Window cast debuts thrilling new trailer and teases what fans can expect

The Woman in the Window is finally ready to step into the light.

To celebrate, the cast — including Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Wyatt Russell, Anthony Mackie and Fred Hechinger, as well as director Joe Wright — got together on Thursday for an exclusive trailer debut event to preview some footage of the thriller and tease what viewers can expect.

The new spine-tingling trailer, which is the first since the film was acquired by Netflix from Disney last year, previews Adams' Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist who finds herself keeping tabs on the picture perfect family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone. Her life is turned upside down when she inadvertently witnesses a brutal crime. The problem is, no one believes her, including the family across the street. Gary Oldman and Jennifer Jason Leigh's mysterious characters and Anna's psychologist (Tracy Letts) also appear in the clip, which can be viewed below.

Adams, who says she only ever watches her films once, admitted she has seen the final cut of The Woman in the Window. "I was so impressed with Joe's vision and how he told the story [in a way] that felt psychological and emotional, dealing with mental health, but inside of this incredibly nail-biting package," she said. "I was really pleased to be apart of it and watching everyone's performances and I'm just astounded at what everyone delivered."

Wright hopes the thriller inspires viewers. "One of the themes of the movie for me is the nature of fear and how we create fear for ourselves, and the way Amy is able at the end of the movie to break free of her own fears and liberate herself really," he says. "I hope the audience have a sense of having had this nail-biting experience but feel a sense of release and relief at the end from fear."

The film is based off the best-selling novel of the same name by A.J. Finn, and Moore said she thinks fans of the book in particular are in for a fun experience. "When you have an attachment to something that's been inside your imagination, it's very exciting to see it realized. I think what Joe and Amy and this cast did is extraordinary, so I hope that audiences go and have that thrilling experience of seeing what was formerly in their imaginations brought to physical cinematic life," she said.

During the event Thursday, footage from the film was also shown of a scene in which Anna awakes on her sofa and there's a strange noise outside. She gets up to investigate and encounters Moore's character for the first time. "They get to know each other, or think they get to know each other, in this scene," Wright explained.

The Woman in the Window, which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name and adapted by Letts, will release globally on Netflix on Friday, May 14.