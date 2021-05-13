The Woman in the Window's long and fittingly bizarre journey from best-seller to Netflix thriller

After Disney acquired Fox, Woman was pushed from 2019 to 2020. Test screenings revealed that some found the plot too confusing; Disney ordered reshoots. Letts then told The Playlist that the ordeal of making the film “kind of sucked” and that he was not involved in revisions. “I felt we made the movie we set out to make, so I’m a little confused by [the reshoots],” he said at the time. “But it’s a thriller and people have certain expectations about the way a thriller works… I haven’t seen the redone version and we’ll see what it looks like.” Wright tells EW the reshoots were done to “clarify certain points” that may have been “too opaque," but the goal was not to oversimplify. “There's an enjoyment in not knowing what's going on, but at the same time, you have to give the audience something to hold on to… You have to lead them through the labyrinth of mystery and fear,” he says.