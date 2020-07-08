The Invisible Man director in talks to helm Ryan Gosling in Wolfman

Director Leigh Whannell is now looking to make another of Universal's monster movies.

The Invisible Man team is getting back together for another Universal monster movie.

Leigh Whannell, the director of the 2020 horror-thriller, has been eyed by the Wolfman to direct, EW has learned. Whannell will also now write the story treatment for the feature, which is intended to star Ryan Gosling.

This should be good news for horror fans: Whannell took the concept of the Invisible Man and transformed it into a gaslighting nightmare starring The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss. The movie, which premiered back in February, was largely lauded by critics and earned more than $124 million worldwide. When it dropped on VOD platforms during the start of coronavirus lockdowns, Fandango counted it as the most-watched title on its on-demand service.

Blumhouse Productions, which also produced The Invisible Man, is now also on board Wolfman, which will feature a script penned by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo from Netflix's Orange Is the New Black.

Gosling's interest in Wolfman was what got development going with an initial pitch from the actor, said to be"in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal's thriller Nightcrawler." A source tells EW the treatment will be based on an original concept by Whannell. Universal's werewolf shape-shifting creature of the night has appeared in multiple films over the years, notably in 1941's The Wolf Man (starring Lon Chaney Jr.) and 2010's The Wolfman (starring Benicio Del Toro).

This marks the latest project between Blumhouse and Whannell, who has a first-look film and TV deal with the banner that recently resulted in Whannell developing his 2018 movie Upgrade as a forthcoming television series.

Deadline was the first to report the news.