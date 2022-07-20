You'll be able to follow the Yellow Brick Road to a recreation of Emerald City and Dorothy's Kansas farm at Warner Bros. Movie World's newest addition.

You can soon follow the Yellow Brick Road straight to a real-life recreation of the world of The Wizard of Oz, as seen on the big screen in Victor Fleming's 1939 cinema classic starring Judy Garland.

Australia's Warner Bros. Movie World announced Tuesday that it will open an Oz-themed land complete with multiple rides and immersive attractions set in the fantastical kingdom in the film.

"Oh my! Just announced!" the park's official Facebook account revealed earlier this week alongside concept art for the planned addition. "A world-first Wizard of Oz precinct is coming to Warner Bros. Movie World, featuring a suspended family coaster, a family boomerang racer, and immersive theming, set to provide a one-of-a-kind family experience for guests in 2024."

Further details on the attractions were not immediately available, though the concept art shows that the suspended roller coaster will be themed to the Wicked Witch's castle — with the iconic flying monkeys soaring around the structure.

The forward- and backward-traveling boomerang coasters also appear to travel through Dorothy's Kansas fam, which sits next to a towering recreation of the Emerald City and, of course, the Yellow Brick Road.

Warner Brothers Movie World Wizard of Oz Park Warner Bros. Movie World is set to open a 'Wizard of Oz'–themed land in 2024. | Credit: Warner Brothers Movie World; Everett Collection

Warner Bros. Movie World also features rides based on popular franchises that fall under the studio's Hollywood umbrella, including roller coasters themed to Superman, Green Lantern, and other DC villains.

