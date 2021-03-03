Michael B. Jordan is Without Remorse in first trailer for Tom Clancy thriller

Find you a man who can be both PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive and a badass action star.

Michael B. Jordan already earned that first title, and now he's showing his other bonafides in the trailer for Without Remorse.

Directed by Sicario: Day of the Soldado filmmaker Stefano Sollima and co-written by Oscar nominee and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, the upcoming Amazon Prime Video action-thriller is based on the 1993 Tom Clancy novel of the same name.

Jordan stars as John Kelly, an elite Navy SEAL who seeks vengeance for the murder of his pregnant wife at the hands of a squad of Russian soldiers. He soon uncovers an international conspiracy that threatens to pit the U.S. and Russia against each other in an all-out war. Joining him on his mission is a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a mysterious CIA agent (Jamie Bell).

"There's something inside of me that I can't turn off," Kelly says in the trailer, which can be seen below. "The part of me that won't stop for anything. No remorse."

Without Remorse premieres April 30 on Prime Video.