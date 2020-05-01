In just-released horror movie The Wretched, John-Paul Howard plays a teenager who is sent to live with his father only to discover that a malevolent witch has moved in next door. But what are the best witch-featuring films? We summoned up a list, which you can read below.

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Frank Morgan's wizard may get titular billing, but it is Margaret Hamilton's vengeance-seeking Wicked Witch of the West (and her platoon of flying monkeys) who brings the scares in this terrifying-for-small-kids classic musical.

Suspiria (1977)

"The only thing for terrifying than the last 12 minutes of Suspiria are the first ninety-two." So declared the unnerving trailer for giallo master Dario Argento's gorgeously atmospheric tale of spooky goings-on at German dance school.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

A trio of witches — played by Cher, Susan Sarandon, and Michelle Pfeiffer — summon up the ideal man. Enter Jack Nicholson's "horny little devil." George Miller directs, in his first non-Mad Max outing, from the novel by John Updike. Come for the air of louche sexuality, the terrific performances from the three female leads, and Nicholson's larger-than-larger-than-life performance. Stay to see Veronica Cartwright's uptight rumormonger vomit her weight in cherry stones.

The Witches (1990)

The great Anjelica Huston is unforgettable as a witch leader hellbent on turning children into mice in director Nicolas Roeg's Jim Henson-assisted adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantasy novel.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are a trio of seventeenth-century witches resurrected in 1990's Salem in director Kenny Ortega's beloved Halloween favorite.

The Craft (1996)

Rachel True, Neve Campbell, Fairuza Balk are a quartet of put-upon high school students who turn things around for themselves by forming a coven. What could go wrong? Except, like, everything.

Practical Magic (1998)

The good news? Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman) are witches with supernatural powers. The bad? Every man with whom they fall in love dies an untimely death in this movie from An American Werewolf in London star Griffin Dunne.

The Witch (2015)

Anya Taylor-Joy is Thomasin, is the eldest child of an isolated Puritan family in writer-director Robert Eggers' creepfest. All hell breaks loose when the clan's baby disappears while in Thomasin's care. Could a woods-dwelling witch be responsible? Spoiler alert: yes!

The Love Witch (2016)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Samantha Robinson plays the titular character, a potion-making seductress whose attempt to find her Prince Charming has disastrous consequences, in this singular and highly stylized pastiche of '60s movies.

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

The slow-burn aesthetic of director Oz Perkins works perfectly in this new version of the sinister fairytale, starring Sophia Lillis as Gretel and Alice Krige as the witch.

Related content: