Winston Duke confronts the meaning of life in Nine Days

Days’ creator, though, a young Japanese-Brazilian director named Edson Oda, found inspiration in a decidedly more personal place: the death of a beloved uncle. In fact, he was originally looking to cast an Asian actor in the part until he and Duke connected: “We met, we spoke about life as immigrants, so we connected on that front,” says the now-33-year-old, who left his native Trinidad and Tobago for America at age nine. “We connected on the spectrum of the depiction of masculine happiness and masculine pain, and that there’s no one way to show that... I feel like we just found each other, you know? I’m always looking for pieces that allow to do what I call climbing the mountain — I like a lot of twists, turns, trials, obstacles before you get to that summit. And after I read the script, I felt like I climbed the mountain. I had no idea really about Edson other than that he was a soulful person, because he wrote this piece.”