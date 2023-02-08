Bear witness to killer Pooh in horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

In writer-director Rhys Frake-Waterfield's horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (a clip from which you can see above) the titular bear and his pal Piglet are no longer the cuddly characters invented by writer A.A. Milne and illustrator E.H. Shepard back in the 1920s.

"Christopher Robin met Pooh and friends when he was younger and is friends with them as he's growing up," explains the Brit filmmaker. "He's bringing them food, he's nurturing them, he's making sure they're alright, and they develop this close bond."

David Dowsett in 'Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey' David Dowsett in 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' | Credit: ITN Studios

So far so charming. But then...

"Christopher has to go to college and he's no longer able to help his young friends survive," continues the filmmaker. "As they're becoming more and more feral, the food supply continues to decrease, and it gets to a point where they eat Eeyore in order to survive the harsh winter. The process of eating their friend has made them really mentally twisted. Christopher Robin comes back, later in life, trying to convince his wife that he's not insane and his friends are not imaginary. He goes searching for them, and he comes across them, and they're no longer anything like he remembered. And it becomes a bloodbath."

So the film is not for kids?

"No," says Frake-Waterfield, with a laugh. "It's not for kids at all!"

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey became a viral sensation last May when the project, inspired by Milne and Shepard's now-in-the-public-domain 1926 book Winnie-the-Pooh, was first announced.

"Overnight, it just went crazy," says Frake-Waterfield. "Then we released the trailer, and people were like, this actually looks good. I think people were expecting a load of rubbish, and they were like, this actually looks quite fun!"

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey stars Craig David Dowsett as Pooh Bear, Chris Cordell as Piglet, and Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin. The film hits theaters Feb. 15. Tickets can be purchased online at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website.

See the trailer for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey below and exclusively watch a clip from the movie above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.