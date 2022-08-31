Eeyore is dead and Piglet is a killer in the new trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

What happens to old childhood toys? Sure, maybe they just sit, rotting away and covered in cobwebs, in the attic. Or maybe they exact revenge for being abandoned by using a sledgehammer to beat someone in a swimming pool. The latter theory is one brought to gory life in the just-released trailer for the upcoming horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Rhys Frake-Waterfield's film became a viral sensation when news of the its existence broke earlier this year. In a recent appearance on Dread Central's Development Hell podcast, the writer-director confirmed that his flick depicts Pooh and Piglet on a rampage, in part because the two beloved characters entered the public domain in 2022.

"It's definitely Pooh and Piglet — it's not just two people in a mask," he said. "The story is meant to be that they've gone on this onslaught from being kind of enraged by what's happened to Christopher."

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' | Credit: ITN Studios/Jagged Edge Productions

So what exactly happened to Christopher Robbin to elicit such madness? "Pooh and Piglet experience a drastic drop in food as Christopher grew up and over the years became increasingly hungry and feral," Rhys Frake-Waterfield explained. "They had to resort to eating Eeyore and then Christopher returns with his wife to introduce her to his old friends, and when that happens they get enraged when they see him, and all of their hatred that they've built up over the years unleashes and they go on this rampage."

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' | Credit: ITN Studios/Jagged Edge Productions

Frake-Waterfield also revealed on the podcast that he has already started thinking about a sequel. "Hopefully we can ramp it up even more and go even more crazy and go even more kind of extreme," he said. "I've got lots of twisted and dark thoughts on what I want to put Pooh and Piglet through and what scenarios I want to put them in."

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey does not yet have a release date. Watch the trailer for it below.

