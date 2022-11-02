Horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to get big screen release

Faint-hearted fans of author A.A. Milne may be aghast to learn that the horror film Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is receiving a big screen release. Fathom Events will be showing the movie in cinemas on Feb. 15 of next year.

David Dowsett in 'Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey' David Dowsett in 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' | Credit: ITN Studios

Filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield's low-budget film became a viral sensation when news of its existence broke earlier this year. In an appearance on Dread Central's Development Hell podcast, the writer-director confirmed that his flick depicts Christopher Robin's pals Pooh and Piglet on a rampage, in part because the two beloved characters entered the public domain in 2022.

"It's definitely Pooh and Piglet — it's not just two people in a mask," he said. "The story is meant to be that they've gone on this onslaught from being kind of enraged by what's happened to Christopher... Pooh and Piglet experience a drastic drop in food as Christopher grew up and over the years became increasingly hungry and feral. They had to resort to eating Eeyore and then Christopher returns with his wife to introduce her to his old friends, and when that happens they get enraged when they see him, and all of their hatred that they've built up over the years unleashes and they go on this rampage."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is not the only new film to repurpose iconic aimed-at-children characters in such a manner. In October, XYZ Films announced the company had picked up The Mean One, a slasher parody of The Grinch which stars Terrifier 2 actor David Howard Thornton. The film will be released online in December.

The news that Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey will be released in cinemas was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch the trailer for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey below.

