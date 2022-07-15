It's hammer time for a certain bear in horrifying Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey poster

The title character in the upcoming horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is decidedly not the silly old bear you know and love. And as a newly released poster confirms, the maniacally grinning, sledgehammer-wielding creature is about as far removed from traditional representations of Christoper Robin's best pal as it's possible to imagine.

And to be honest, Piglet isn't looking too friendly either.

Writer-director Rhys Frake-Waterfield's film became a viral sensation when news of the its existence broke earlier this year. In a recent appearance on Dread Central's Development Hell podcast, Frake-Waterfield confirmed that his movie depicts a rampage by Pooh and Piglet, two beloved characters who entered the public domain earlier this year.

David Dowsett in 'Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey' David Dowsett in 'Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey' | Credit: ITN Studios

"It's definitely Pooh and Piglet, it's not just two people in a mask," the filmmaker said. "The story is meant to be that they've gone on this onslaught from being kind of enraged by what's happened to Christopher… Pooh and Piglet experience a drastic drop in food as Christopher grew up and over the years became increasingly hungry and feral. They had to resort to eating Eeyore and then Christopher returns with his wife to introduce her to his old friends, and when that happens they get enraged when they see him, and all of their hatred that they've built up over the years unleashes and they go on this rampage."

Frake-Waterfield also revealed on the podcast that he has already started thinking about a sequel.

"Hopefully we can ramp it up even more and go even more crazy and go even more kind of extreme," he said. "I've got lots of twisted and dark thoughts on what I want to put Pooh and Piglet through and what scenarios I want to put them in."

Check out the chilling poster for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey below.

Poster for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Poster for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' | Credit: ITN Studios

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.