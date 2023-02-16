Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey director says sequel will have at least 5 times the budget

The story of British horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is a triumph of micro-budget filmmaking. Reportedly shot for less than $100,000, this tale of Pooh and Piglet all grown-up and running amok recently opened to box office success in Mexico and is currently playing on cinema screens around America.

Predictably, a sequel is already in the works, one which will be made with a substantially larger budget than the first film.

Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' | Credit: ITN Studios/Jagged Edge Productions

"Number two is already going into development," says Blood and Honey writer-director Rhys Frake-Waterfield. "I'm hoping that, at minimum, it's going to have five times the budget of the first one, but it could be substantially more than that as well, which would do absolute wonders for the film. That's one of the major challenges. It's competing with films like M3GAN [and] they are made on orders of magnitude more. When you have more money for a film, you get more time, you get cooler scenes, you can really spend more time refining things. So I'm really excited for what the second film's going to do."

In addition to the sequel, Frake-Waterfield also has plans to make a horror film centered around the character of Bambi.

"Yeah, Bambi's coming," he says. "Bambi. Pooh 2. [But] I'm looking to find other concepts and other retellings which aren't just IP. Then I'll see the next one I'm going to get fully attached to. Because even though those projects, Bambi and Pooh 2, are happening, it doesn't necessarily mean I'll direct them. I may just be involved, and produce them, and get them moving, but there might be one of these other ideas which I think could do incredibly well, and I think I could give a lot to that project and that concept. So I may get drawn to one of them. I'm still in the stages of thinking about that at the moment."

