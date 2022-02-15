What would you do if you couldn't leave your house because you were surrounded by a real and present danger?

If such a scenario brings to mind the COVID-19 pandemic, then you understand the genesis of the upcoming Netflix film, Windfall. The project — which star Jason Segel describes to EW as "a taut psychological thriller" that's "a throwback to noir-style filmmaking" — follows a tech billionaire (Jesse Plemons) and his wife (Lily Collins), who arrive at their idyllic vacation home only to find it's being robbed by a man (Segel). (Check out the exclusive first trailer above and stills from the film below).

Written by Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker based on a story by Segel, director Charlie McDowell, Walker, and Lader, the film is not about the pandemic at all — but it was born of it and made entirely during it.

"For me, what I thought was interesting about this particular story coming out of this moment in time was feeling imprisoned to your own home, to your own space," McDowell tells EW of his film. "We've always pictured our home and our place as the safe haven to the outside world. And what I was interested in telling was a story where, what if that space gets invaded and doesn't feel safe anymore?"

The helmer continues, "And that is what happened to us, I think, in the pandemic. We were trapped within the confines of our own space, and everything felt scary, and we kind of went through every single different emotion you could go through, and I think we're all connected in that way. Some people had it much worse than others, but we're all connected in that way."

WINDFALL Lily Collins as Wife, Jesse Plemons as CEO, and Jason Segel as Nobody in 'Windfall.' | Credit: Netflix

And, like with the pandemic, the shocking and disturbing events of the film affect the three main characters in very different ways. "The story really exposes all three of us," Collins says. "We're all flawed, and the story showcases and starts to unearth how those flaws come about and that none of us are innocent. And I feel like it is about choice and the choices we make and the choices we don't make and how that does set you off on a very specific path. When one circumstance comes up, it's unexpected how that changes your course and your perspective of yourself and the world."

The Emily in Paris star, who says she would often overhear husband McDowell talk about the film on Zoom while she was putting away groceries, picking his brain about it as often as she could, was not initially part of the film's conception. "No, he made me sweat for a little while," she says with a laugh. "I didn't know if I was going to be involved, and honestly, it was not written for me, so it was definitely a part that they conceptualized and then treated it as such in terms of me being an actress that was vying for a role."

Joining the film was ultimately a "no-brainer" for Collins, who says she was able to "really mold" and collaborate with McDowell and the other writers on her character, who, according to the star, "goes through an intense journey" that "causes her to grow, strengthen, and spiral."

As for why their characters aren't named (Collins is credited as "Wife," Plemons as "CEO," and Segel as "Nobody"), McDowell says he and his collaborators wanted the audience to inject their own feelings onto the fictional trio. "We learned very little about these people previous to when the film starts, and we wanted the audience to project what they wanted onto these characters, and we didn't want to spoonfeed the audience with manipulating them to feel one way or another," McDowell explains.

For his part, Segel, who's known McDowell since the director's film school days 18 years ago, says his character captures the feeling of being "unmoored." "I think that he is a guy who is feeling how a lot of us feel in a lot of different areas of our lives like nothing makes sense and like nothing is fair. During the pandemic, as we're being told the whole world was struggling, we were also watching billionaires get richer and richer. And so there was just some sense of that generally, nothing was fair, this sucks, and it doesn't make sense, and I don't know what to grab onto. So I think that's what motivates my character."

WINDFALL (L-R) Jason Segel as Nobody, Lily Collins as Wife, Jesse Plemons as CEO in 'Windfall.' | Credit: Netflix

After creating and shooting the film during the pandemic, Windfall is set to come full circle when it debuts on Netflix on March 18. It's a fitting result for the thriller, McDowell says, explaining, "Because of the pandemic, that's the reason that this film exists. And then the fact that now we get to share it with the world through Netflix, and again, people watching it in their space — I think it's such an interesting idea and a perfect place for the film to be."