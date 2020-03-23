Who's down for a parentless adventure?

On Monday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for its upcoming animated film, The Willoughbys. Longing for a normal, loving family and feeling discarded by the "insidious grownups" that are their parents, the Willoughby children decide to craft a dangerous adventure that'll see their parents embark on a trip to die for — literally — and thereby free them from the loveless life they share with them. Before they know it, the kids are off on a high-flying, candy-colored (at times) expedition of their own with an all-cooking, all-cleaning, all-singing nanny in tow.

Image zoom

Based on the children's book of the same name by Lois Lowry and written for the screen by Mark Stanleigh and Kris Pearn (who also directs), The Willoughbys voice cast includes Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Séan Cullen, and Ricky Gervais.

Find the family on Netflix beginning April 22.

Related Content: